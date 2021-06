Ritchie posted an assist, two shots on goal and four PIM in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders in Game 2.

Ritchie set up Charlie Coyle for the opening tally just 2:38 into the game. Through seven games, Ritchie has provided decent depth scoring with four points and a plus-1 rating in seven contests. He's added 10 PIM and 21 hits as a physical presence in the middle six.