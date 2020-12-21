Ritchie (undisclosed) was left off Bruins President Cam Neely's injury report, per Conor Ryan of MassLive.com.

Ritchie missed the final game of the season due to his undisclosed issue. After joining Boston at the trade deadline, Ritchie saw action in seven regular-season contests before the shutdown in which he garnered one goal on eight shots, one assist and 19 PIM while averaging 12:49. Depending on the health of Brad Marchand (groin), Ritchie could get a look at a more prominent role during training camp.