Bruins' Nick Ritchie: Set to debut on third line
Ritchie will make his debut for the Bruins in Tuesday night's game against the Flames.
Ritchie is slated to work on the Bruins' third line with Charlie Coyle and Anders Bjork on Tuesday. It's a combo that could well stay together, with the team hoping that the 6-foot-2, 230-pound Ritchie can provide the sort of capable big-bodied presence up front that Boston's brass was looking to add prior to Monday's NHL trade deadline.
