Ritchie (undisclosed) is expected to be in the lineup versus Tampa Bay on Wednesday, Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com reports.

Ritchie took the ice for Monday's practice session in a second-line role, which would make him an intriguing value option in DFS contests. In seven games since joining the Bruins at the trade deadline, the 23-year-old winger notched one goal, one assist and eight shots while averaging 12:49 of ice time.