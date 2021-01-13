Ritchie is in line to skate on a line with Charlie Coyle and Craig Smith when the Bruins play New Jersey on Thursday, Eric Russo of the Bruins' official site reports.

In his first full season with the Bruins since being acquired from the Ducks last February, Ritchie will look to cement his role on the team's third line, a trio that brings a nice blend of size, strength and skill to the table. If the 25-year-old ends up seeing work on the team's second power-play unit, he could emerge as a fantasy option in deeper formats, but for now Ritchie carries modest upside on that front.