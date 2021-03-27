Ritchie scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Sabres.

With the Bruins down 2-1 in the third period, Ritchie got to work, scoring the tying tally early in the frame before helping set up Craig Smith for the winner. Ritchie hadn't found the scoresheet in eight straight games coming into Saturday and had only one point, a goal, in his prior 12, so a repeat performance may not be coming any time soon. On the season, the 25-year-old has nine goals and 17 points through 30 contests.