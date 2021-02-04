Ritchie notched a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flyers.

Ritchie played a part in the Bruins' third-period comeback, earning the secondary assist on David Pastrnak's tally at 12:05 of the third. The 25-year-old Ritchie has already amassed four goals, five assists, 25 shots on net and 13 hits in 10 outings this year. He's skating on the second line with David Krejci at even strength, but it's a net-front role on the first power-play unit that boosts Ritchie's fantasy value the most. Don't expect him to produce at this rate all year, but he could challenge his career high of 31 points from 2018-19 if his offense doesn't fall apart completely.