Ritchie scored a power-play goal and added four hits in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Capitals in Game 1.

Ritchie deflected a David Pastrnak shot from the left circle, and the puck just barely crossed the goal line to tie the game at 2-2. The 25-year-old Ritchie enjoyed a productive year with 26 points (nine on the power play) in 56 contests. He'll continue to get ice time with the Bruins' best players on the top power-play unit as a net-front presence. The winger added 102 hits and 37 PIM, so he'll also supply a physical edge.