Ritchie scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over the Flyers.

His goal came on the power play, a place where he saw 2:31 in ice time. That's a tiny bit more than Patrice Bergeron played on the PP. Ritchie's fantasy value will indeed grow if the pride of Orangeville can keep this up. He now has three points (two goals, one assist) in four games.