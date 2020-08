Ritchie (undisclosed) won't play Sunday against Philadelphia, but he's hoping to be an option for Wednesday's matchup with Tampa Bay, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.

Ritchie resumed skating Thursday, but he's evidently still feeling the effects of the undisclosed injury that cost him practice time during training camp. The 24-year-old winger will likely slot into a bottom-six role once he's cleared to play.