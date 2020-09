Wolff will start the 2020-21 season on loan with DVK Jegesmedvek (Slovakia), freelance hockey writer Mark Divver reports.

Wolff signed with the Bruins following the competition of his senior season at the University of Minnesota - Duluth. Over the course of his four-year collegiate career, the 24-year-old blueliner garnered 14 goals and 39 assists in 156 games. If the Bruins bring Wolff back from overseas, it will likely be to play with AHL Providence.