Bruins' Nick Wolff: Signs entry-level deal with Boston
Wolff signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Bruins on Wednesday, Matt Wellens of the Duluth News Tribune reports.
Wolff has been a solid shutdown defenseman for the University of Minnesota-Duluth over the past four seasons, totaling 14 goals and 39 assists while posting a plus-59 rating in 156 games. The 23-year-old American will likely join Providence's roster if/when the AHL resumes its season.
