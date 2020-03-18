Bruins' Nick Wolff: Signs entry-level deal with Boston

Wolff signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Bruins on Wednesday, Matt Wellens of the Duluth News Tribune reports.

Wolff has been a solid shutdown defenseman for the University of Minnesota-Duluth over the past four seasons, totaling 14 goals and 39 assists while posting a plus-59 rating in 156 games. The 23-year-old American will likely join Providence's roster if/when the AHL resumes its season.