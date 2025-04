Zadorov (personal) is set to play Thursday versus Chicago, per Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald.

Zadorov was questionable due to a family member, but it looks like he won't end up missing any playing time. The 29-year-old blueliner has four goals, 19 points, 139 PIM, 210 hits and 104 blocks in 78 outings with the Bruins in 2024-25.