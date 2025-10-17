Zadorov scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Thursday's 6-5 loss to the Golden Knights.

Zadorov scored at 16:44 of the first period, though the goal was initially credited to Jeffrey Viel, who was around the net. The tally was Zadorov's first of the season, giving him two points through five contests. He's added 25 hits, 10 blocked shots, five shots on net and a plus-5 rating. The 30-year-old blueliner is better than he gets credit for, though his ceiling is likely around 25 points, giving him more appeal in fantasy formats that reward physical play.