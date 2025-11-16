Zadorov notched an assist, two blocked shots and nine PIM in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Canadiens.

Zadorov snapped a seven-game point drought by helping out on Marat Khusnutdinov's first-period tally. The 30-year-old Zadorov hasn't hesitated to mix things up this season either, and he showed that with a fight against Jayden Struble off the opening draw. For the season, Zadorov has five points, 19 shots on net, 68 hits, 40 PIM, 26 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 20 appearances, making him a prime source of toughness for fantasy managers in need of that.