Zadorov has moved past his knee injury and will be at the Bruins' training camp, which begins Wednesday, Kevin Paul Dupont of The Boston Globe reports.

Zadorov played through a torn MCL during the Bruins' first-round series loss against the Sabres last season. General manager Don Sweeney said Monday that the team is not dealing with any injuries, which suggests that Zadorov will have no restrictions when training camp begins. The left-shot blueliner will continue to be a steady source of physicality in 2026-27 while likely hovering around the 20-point mark.