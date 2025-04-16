Zadorov notched two assists, four hits, two blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Devils.

Zadorov had a positive end to the season, picking up five assists and a plus-10 rating over the last six games. He's not the most talented scoring blueliner on the Bruins' roster, but he was forced to play a larger role since Hampus Lindholm (kneecap) and Charlie McAvoy (shoulder) missed large chunks of the campaign. Zadorov concludes 2024-25 with 22 points -- matching his career high -- as well as 105 shots on net, 219 hits, 107 blocked shots, 145 PIM and a plus-25 rating across 81 appearances. That level of production will give him appeal in deeper fantasy formats in 2025-26.