Zadorov (ankle) will be a game-time call against the Rangers on Monday, per Belle Fraser of the Bruins' official site.

Zadorov temporarily left Saturday's 4-3 win over Montreal, but he came back to play in the third period. He has produced one goal, 16 assists, 63 shots on net, 76 blocked shots, 130 hits and 121 PIM across 52 appearances this season. If Zadorov is unavailable to play, Henri Jokiharju will probably be in the lineup against the Rangers on Monday.