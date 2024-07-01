Zadorov agreed to terms on a six-year, $30 million contract with the Bruins on Monday, Chris Johnston of The Athletic reports.

Zadorov split his 2023-24 season between the Flames and Canucks, playing in a total of 65 regular-season contests. In those outings, the 29-year-old defenseman notched 20 points, reaching that threshold for the third consecutive campaign. With the addition of Zadorov, he figures to serve primarily as a shutdown defensive option with minimal power-play minutes -- though he should still be able to chip in 20-25 points.