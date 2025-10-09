Zadorov logged an assist, three hits, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Capitals.

Zadorov was listed on the third pairing but still saw 21:59 of ice time Wednesday. He doesn't have particularly high scoring upside -- his career high is 22 points, which he set in 81 outings in 2024-25. Zadorov could still help fantasy managers in banger leagues, as he's topped the 200-hit and 100-PIM marks in three campaigns each.