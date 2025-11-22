Zadorov notched two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 2-1 overtime win over the Kings.

Zadorov has picked up four helpers over his last four games. The 30-year-old skated a season-high 26:19 in this contest and could continue to see heavier usage while Charlie McAvoy (face) is on the mend. Zadorov is up to eight points, 30 shots on net, 44 PIM, 73 hits, 34 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over 23 appearances this season.