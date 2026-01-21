Zadorov notched an assist, two shots on goal, five hits and two PIM in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Stars.

Zadorov hasn't scored a goal since Oct. 16, a span of 45 games. Since the start of December, he's contributed eight assists, 71 PIM, 44 hits, 38 blocked shots and a plus-14 rating over 23 outings, mainly in a top-four role. Zadorov's aggressive play is his best trait in fantasy, and he chips in just enough offense to stay on the radar. He has 16 points, 62 shots on net, 129 hits, 119 PIM, 74 blocks and a plus-16 rating through 50 contests this season.