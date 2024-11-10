Zadorov logged an assist, four hits, two blocked shots and two PIM in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Senators.

Zadorov has two helpers over his last four games, and he's added 13 hits, five blocked shots and six PIM in that span. The 29-year-old defenseman is seeing top-four usage this season, though he's more of a defensive presence than a scoring threat despite a booming shot. The blueliner is up to five helpers, 49 hits, 29 PIM, 22 shots on net, 18 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 16 appearances.