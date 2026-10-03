Zadorov notched two assists, two hits and two blocked shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Jets.

Zadorov is back in a top-four role this season, and he should stay there throughout the year. While he had a multi-point effort Friday, the bulk of his fantasy production comes from his high-end physicality. He's already racked up 10 hits and three blocked shots, and Zadorov is also a candidate to generate 100-plus PIM. He's at least been consistent over the last five years, generating between 20 and 22 points in each of those seasons, giving fantasy managers a reasonable expectation for what he's capable of doing.