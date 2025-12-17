Zadorov posted an assist, four hits, five blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Mammoth.

Zadorov has been chipping in regularly in December, earning four assists over his first seven games of the month. He's added 10 hits, 19 blocks, 18 PIM and a plus-10 rating in that span. The Bruins are missing four blueliners to injuries, but most of them would fill depth roles rather than challenging Zadorov for a top-four spot. On the year, Zadorov has 12 points, 40 shots on net, 95 hits, 55 blocked shots, 66 PIM and a plus-12 rating, putting him on a career-best scoring pace with ample contributions everywhere except the power play.