Zadorov sustained an ankle injury during Saturday's 4-3 win over the Canadiens, and his status for Monday's road game against the Rangers has yet to be determined, Kevin Paul Dupont of The Boston Globe reports.

Zadorov was unable to practice Sunday due to his ankle injury. The left-shot blueliner can be considered questionable for Monday's matchup in Manhattan. If Zadorov is unable to suit up against the Rangers, Henri Jokiharju will draw back into the lineup.