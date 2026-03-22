Zadorov scored a goal, went plus-2, added two hits and blocked four shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Red Wings.

Zadorov ended his nine-game point drought at 9:42 of the third period, and his goal stood as the game-winner. The 30-year-old defenseman is in the lineup for his physical work, but he can still chip in decent offense at times. He's at two goals, 19 points, 89 shots on net, 93 blocked shots, 134 PIM, 165 hits and a plus-19 rating over 69 appearances this season while averaging a career-best 21:05 of ice time.