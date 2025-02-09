Zadorov lit the lamp and added an assist during Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Zadorov was the sole helper on captain Brad Marchand's goal before tallying one of his own with a slapshot from long range. The 29-year-old blueliner is up to three goals, 11 assists, 76 shots on net, 81 blocks and 140 hits across 57 games this season. Zadorov has points in back-to-back games for the first time this season. The defenseman also continues to lead the NHL in PIM with 117 minutes spent in the box. While his value in fantasy is best suited for a banger league, he is skating over 20 minutes a night, which is a new career high. As Boston continues to chase a playoff spot, Zadorov should continue to see steady value in leagues that reward hits and penalty minutes.