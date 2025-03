Zadorov has returned to Boston due to a family matter, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports Wednesday.

The Bruins will play in Anaheim on Wednesday, so Zadorov won't be an option for that game. He has four goals, 17 points, 135 PIM, 183 hits and 96 blocks in 72 appearances in 2024-25. Ian Mitchell is projected to draw into the lineup due to Zadorov's absence.