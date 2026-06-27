Bruins' Nils Bartholdsson: Talented Swede picked by Boston

Bartholdsson was the 88th overall pick by Boston in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Bartholdsson is a difficult prospect to get a read on. He was one of the more effective scorers in the Swedish Jr. league this past season (23 goals, 42 points in 32 games), even earning a five-game stint with Rogle's main SHL club. Bartholdsson has an excellent wrist shot and plays fast, but at 5-foot-10 and 175 pounds, his game lacks physicality, and he doesn't possess the elite offensive instincts you typically want to see from an undersized player. Bartholdsson is certainly a worthy dice roll at this stage of the draft given his track record of producing offensively, but it's going to be awhile before Boston sees any potential reward for its investment.