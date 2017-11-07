Acciari (finger) will travel with the team on its upcoming two-game road trip, but has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Rangers. There's "a chance" he plays on Friday against the Maple Leafs, per coach Bruce Cassidy.

A return Friday would put Acciari about a week ahead of the six-week timetable set out for him after he underwent surgery to repair his broken finger. The Rhode Island native is considered a depth option for the Bruins at best, so even if he is able to return by the end of the week, he's not a particularly valuable option in the majority of fantasy formats.