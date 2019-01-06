Acciari assisted on the game's opening goal in a 2-1 win over the Sabres on Saturday.

The assist is only Acciari's third point of the season after 35 games played. Amongst forwards who have skated in at least 25 games this season, Acciari is tied for second to last in points per game at 0.09. Only Tom Pyatt, currently with AHL Utica, has a lower point-per-game rate at 0.05.