Acciari (upper body) skated in his usual spot on the fourth line during Monday's practice, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Haggerty also reported that Acciari has been playing through the injury for some time, but was forced to miss Saturday's win over the Islanders due to swelling. The Bruins next play Wednesday against the Red Wings and will give an update on Acciari's status in the coming days.

