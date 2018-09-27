Bruins' Noel Acciari: Back in business
Acciari (groin) logged 14:25 worth of ice time in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Red Wings.
In his first game appearance of the preseason, Acciari wasted little time getting back into the physical part of things by leading the Bruins' forwards with five hits. Acciari's rugged style of play doesn't generate consistent offense, but it does give him regular work on Boston's fourth line either on the wing or down the middle, when healthy.
