Bruins' Noel Acciari: Bags another point
Acciari picked up an assist during Thursday's 3-0 shutout of the Wild.
He also threw three hits and tallied a game-high six shots on goal in the contest. Acciari now has five points in his last nine games to bring his season total up to 14 -- a career high.
