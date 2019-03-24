Acciari scored a goal for his third straight game with a point during Saturday's 7-3 win over the Panthers.

Only once before in his NHL career has Acciari put up points in back-to-back games -- scoring a goal in three straight at the end of December 2017. The fourth-liner struggled to start the season -- sitting at four points and a minus-9 through 42 games -- but has turned it around down the stretch. Through the last two months, Acciari has put up eight points and a plus-5 rating in 24 games.