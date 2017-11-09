Acciari (finger) has been deemed a game-time decision for Friday's matchup with Toronto.

The former Providence College Friar went down with the injury in Boston's first game of the season and hasn't played since. Boston has been crushed by injuries of late, especially to their forward group, and would love to have the physical Acciari back in the lineup as soon as possible. If Acciari is able to go, expect him to fill a bottom-six role, where he won't provide much of an offensive threat.