Acciari (lower body) could rejoin the lineup for Sunday's game against the Sabres.

Acciari skated with the team at practice for a second straight day Saturday, and coach Bruce Cassidy suggests he's aiming to retake his place in the lineup Sunday. More information on that front should arise on game day, but it's at least a positive sign that his return is on the horizon.

