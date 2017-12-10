Bruins' Noel Acciari: Day-to-day with upper-body injury
Acciari was ruled out of Saturday's contest against the Islanders due to an upper-body injury.
It's not immediately clear how or when Acciari sustained the injury, as he was scratched with little fanfare just prior to puck drop Saturday and the team only explained later that it was due to this ailment. Fortunately for the Providence College alum's fantasy owners, it doesn't appear to be a major injury and it will have four days to heal before the Bruins take on the Red Wings on Wednesday.
