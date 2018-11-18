Bruins' Noel Acciari: Earns first point of season
Acciari tallied an assist for his first point of the season during a 2-1 win over the Coyotes on Saturday.
After 16 scoreless games, Acciari finally found his way onto the scoresheet with an assist on Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson's first career goal. Acciari had only 11 points last season but did manage 10 goals.
