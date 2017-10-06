Bruins' Noel Acciari: Exits Thursday's game injured
Acciari will not return to Thursday night's game against the Predators due to an upper-body injury.
Acciari finished his night with just two shots on goal before exiting the game near the beginning of the second period. If the Rhode Island native can't get healthy before Monday's matchup with Colorado, the Bruins may have to use a recall with David Backes (illness) and Patrice Bergeron (lower body) still ailing.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...