Acciari will not return to Thursday night's game against the Predators due to an upper-body injury.

Acciari finished his night with just two shots on goal before exiting the game near the beginning of the second period. If the Rhode Island native can't get healthy before Monday's matchup with Colorado, the Bruins may have to use a recall with David Backes (illness) and Patrice Bergeron (lower body) still ailing.