Bruins' Noel Acciari: Fills in for Kuraly
With Sean Kuraly dealing with an upper-body injury, Acciari centered the Bruins' fourth line in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Lightning.
In the process, Acciari, who had been playing on the wing of late, won five of eight faceoffs, while logging a team-high six hits and three blocks in 17:32 of ice time. The 5-foot-10, 208-pounder brings limited offensive upside to the table, but Acciari's sturdy hard-nosed play has earned him a depth role for the Bruins up front. As the squad's injured forwards return to action, it's possible that Acciari could be the odd man out at times, but in games where coach Bruce Cassidy wants added grit in the Boston lineup, Acciari is a player he'll look to.
