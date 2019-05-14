Bruins' Noel Acciari: Given clean bill of health
Acciari (undisclosed) has been cleared to play, but he won't be in the lineup for Tuesday's Game 3 against Carolina.
Acciari has finally been given the green light to return to game action after missing more than a week due to an undisclosed injury, but the Bruins had their way with the Hurricanes in Games 1 and 2, so there's no reason for coach Bruce Cassidy to alter his lineup heading into Game 3. If Acciari gets the call at some point during the Eastern Conference finals, he'll likely take Chris Wagner's spot on the fourth line.
