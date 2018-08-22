Acciari (sports hernia) will be healthy once training camp begins September 10, Conor Ryan of MassLive reports.

Acciari suited up for 60 games in 2017-18, finishing with 11 points. Scoring 10 goals as a depth forward, Acciari could be a sneaky waiver-wire pick up down the road, but on draft night feel free to look elsewhere.

More News
Our Latest Stories