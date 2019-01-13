Bruins' Noel Acciari: Heavy presence in win
Acciai tallied an assist and four hits during a 3-2 win over the Maple Leafs on Saturday.
It was the Bruins' fourth line that shined in the contest, led by their center Sean Kuraly. Acciari recorded his fourth point of the season while adding to his hit total of 121, putting him 12th in the league in that category.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...