Acciari has yet to earn a point in his two games back from injury.

In those two contests -- Sunday versus New Jersey and Tuesday against Calgary -- Acciari logged 13:47 of ice time per game, which is nearly a minute more than his season average. Unfortunately for fantasy owners, the Rhode Island native took a paltry two shots combined, which obviously limits his chances of finding the back of the net.

