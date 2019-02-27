Acciari missed practice Wednesday after taking a puck to the face in Tuesday's win over the Sharks.

Per the report, Acciari needed "extensive dental work" and while the fourth-liner's absence is not projected to be long term, it appears as though his status for Thursday's game against the Lightning is in doubt. If Acciari is forced to miss any time, Karson Kuhlman -- who was recalled Wednesday -- could potentially re-join the Bruins' lineup.