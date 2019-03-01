Bruins' Noel Acciari: In lineup Thursday
Acciari (face) will play Thursday versus the Lightning, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.
Acciari will center Boston's fourth line in Thursday's matchup with Tampa Bay. The 27-year-old has a pair of goals and six points in 54 games this season.
