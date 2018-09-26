Bruins' Noel Acciari: In lineup Wednesday
Acciari (groin) will be in the lineup against the Red Wings on Wednesday, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.
Acciari will be making his first preseason appearance, having undergone offseason surgery to repair a sports hernia. Barring any setbacks, the center will have a pair of tuneups to prepare for Opening Night against the Capitals on Oct. 3.
