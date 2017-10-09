Bruins' Noel Acciari: Lands on injured reserve
Acciari (broken finger) was placed on injured reserve Monday.
This development was to be expected, as the team already announced that the bruising forward would be out for around six weeks after undergoing surgery Saturday. The Bruins have a stable of forwards competing for spots on the bottom-6 of the lineup, so Acciari will likely have to win his spot back upon returning to health.
